ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was carted off with what appeared to be a hip injury in the first of three overtimes against Michigan on Saturday, and the Wolverines went on to hand the fourth-ranked Bruins their first loss of the season.

Dieffenbach, who had thrown an interception and lost two fumbles in regulation, was running toward the UCLA sideline when he was brought down from behind by the Wolverines’ Troy Bowles. Dieffenbach immediately grabbed for his leg, and he laid there for several minutes while trainers gathered around him, before he was loaded onto a stretcher and driven from the field.

“Not the greatest moment to lose him,” UCLA coach Bob Chesney said after the 18-16 loss.

Madden Iamaleava, who had played sparingly this season, took over for Dieffenbach, and the Bruins ended the first possession of overtime with a field goal. UCLA’s defense held the Wolverines to a field goal of their own moments later, tying the game 13-all and sending it to a second overtime, where the teams again matched field goals.

Iamaleava threw incomplete on UCLA’s chance at a 2-point conversion to start the third overtime, and the Wolverines seized on their chance. Bryce Underwood threw to Jalen Hoffman for their conversion, sending the Michigan crowd flooding onto the field.

Iamaleava’s brother, Nico, had been UCLA’s starter until a season-ending leg injury in a win over Oregon last month.

Dieffenbach, who began his career at Pittsburgh and played at Cal Poly last season, took advantage of his opportunity, leading UCLA to five more wins heading into its game against Michigan.

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By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer