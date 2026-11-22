LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lincoln Riley was a bit more vocal than usual after No. 18 Southern California trudged into the Coliseum locker room amid scattered boos while trailing Maryland at halftime of the Trojans’ home finale.

“Yeah, he wasn’t very happy,” quarterback Jayden Maiava said.

Riley and the Trojans keep finding the fire necessary to keep their flickering College Football Playoff hopes alive — and to stay ready for a huge game across town at the Rose Bowl next week.

Trent Mosley caught two touchdown passes, Waymond Jordan rushed for 80 yards and two more scores, and USC rallied for a 35-21 victory over Maryland on Saturday night.

Maiava passed for 237 yards in his final Coliseum appearance for the Trojans (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten), who still trailed late in the third quarter before seizing control with three touchdowns and 22 points in just over five minutes. USC’s defense catalyzed the surge with two of its three interceptions.

“Obviously, didn’t play the way we wanted in the first half on either side of the ball, but we had a little talk at halftime, and I thought the guys really responded,” Riley said. “They really controlled the game after that and took it over. That’s what you’ve got to do this time of year. You’ve got to find a way to win.”

USC improved to 13-1 at the Coliseum over the past two seasons under Riley, whose future is cloudy with his team all but certain to miss the Playoff for the fifth straight year. The Trojans’ only chance is to pull off an upset of archrival UCLA next week in their crosstown showdown, and then to get some help.

“I think everything that we want this season is in our hands,” left tackle Elijah Paige said. “We’ve just got to play to our standard, and all those things will come.”

King Miller rushed for 60 yards for USC, and Mosley had eight catches for 78 yards. While Maiava was inconsistent, he set up Mosley for the touted freshman’s seventh and eighth TD catches in just eight games this season.

“Coach Riley had a great halftime speech, getting us right and getting us locked in,” Maiava said. “He just made it about us.”

DeJuan Williams rushed for two touchdowns for the Terrapins (4-7, 2-6), who had won back-to-back conference games under interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim.

“We knew that they were about to come out and give us a hell of a second half, and it was not going to be about our physical toughness,” Abdul-Rahim said. “We just didn’t come with the right things, man. In the second half, I was extremely disappointed in myself.”

Malik Washington passed for 251 yards, threw two interceptions and rushed for a late score in his return to the Maryland lineup after missing last week’s win over Wisconsin with a left leg injury. Washington appeared to aggravate his knee in the fourth quarter, but returned to the game.

Mosley capped USC’s second drive with a 13-yard TD catch. He has scored in every game he has played at the Coliseum.

But Williams broke a 52-yard TD run on the first snap of the second quarter. The Terps then mounted a 15-play drive culminating in Williams’ 1-yard TD plunge and a 14-13 lead, inspiring a few boos in the Coliseum crowd.

Crushing Maryland penalty

Washington threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Chris Durr Jr. in the third quarter, but it was erased by an illegal formation penalty. USC responded with a long drive ending in Mosley’s second score, and Jontez Williams intercepted a tipped pass moments later to set up Jordan’s 1-yard TD run.

Marcelles Williams had another interception on Maryland’s next snap, and Jordan made a 27-yard TD run two plays later for a 35-14 lead.

“That’s why you can’t leave it in the officials’ hands,” Washington said of the penalty, which was called because one receiver wasn’t on the line of scrimmage. “Really, you’ve got to do your part to make the plays when they’re there to be made. And the play was made, but we left it in somebody else’s hands, and that’s the result that can happen.”

Takeaways

Maryland: This team hasn’t given up, and the vibes are surprisingly high. Abdul-Rahim has inspired a new level of competitiveness in the Terps after Michael Locksley’s departure amid a five-game skid. After back-to-back wins, Maryland was competitive with the Trojans on this cross-country trip with scant fan support.

USC: Playoff hopes are slim after the Trojans’ 27-13 loss at No. 6 Indiana last week — or more accurately, because of their embarrassing 24-7 road loss to Wisconsin last month. Riley is in jeopardy after fielding good-but-not-great teams through five straight winning seasons — and yet USC now has a golden opportunity next week to upset archrival UCLA, which has major injury problems at quarterback.

Up next

Maryland hosts Penn State next Saturday.

USC plays at UCLA next Saturday.

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By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer