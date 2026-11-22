COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nate Frazier ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 1 Georgia clinched a spot in the final Southeastern Conference championship game with a 34-6 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs (10-1, 8-1 SEC; No. 1 CFP) became the first team to advance to six consecutive SEC title games and will await their opponent in what had become one of the most anticipated contests of the year. But, like the other Power Four title games, will end after 2026 due to an expanded, 24-team College Football Playoff beginning next year.

Texas, Alabama and Tennessee — all with conference games next week — are in the hunt to face the Bulldogs for the title.

That’s of little concern to Georgia, which has bigger, national championship goals for this season with a dynamic run game, a quarterback in Gunnar Stockton in full control and a defense that, after trailing 6-3 in the first quarter, completely shut down the Gamecocks (6-5, 4-5; No. 21 CFP) and likely NFL first-round quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

Sellers led South Carolina to 100 yards and two field goals in the opening period. The team managed just 118 yards the rest of the way.

Sellers was sacked three times and was picked off inside the Georgia 20 by safety Khalil Barnes, the Clemson transfer, to end the Gamecocks most promising drive of the second half.

Frazier had a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter to put Georgia ahead to stay, 10-6. His 2-yard scoring run came on the Bulldogs first sequence after halftime.

Craig Dandridge Jr. took a pass in the backfield from Stockton 14 yards for Georgia’s final score.

Stockton finished 19-of-23 passing for 281 yards.

South Carolina and a mostly healthy Sellers wanted to put Georgia on its heels early and did so on the two possessions, driving inside the Bulldogs 20 both times for field goals and its 6-3 lead.

Georgia found its rhythm in the second quarter on both sides of the ball. The defense forced a pair of punts while Stockton converted a fourth-and-3 pass to Jaden Reddell near midfield. Stockton then hit Taylyn Taylor for a 37-yard pass — Taylor made a perfect over-the-shoulder grab along the sideline — to the South Carolina 1 and leading to Frazier’s first score.

Sellers ended with 87 yards passing.

The takeaway

Georgia: The Bulldogs once more showed why they might be the most complete team in the SEC and favorites to win the national title. Along with stellar play on offense and defense, they recovered an onside kick after a third-quarter TD, and returner Sacovie White-Helton brought a punt back 35 yards to the SC 21 to set up a field goal.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks roller-coaster ride of a season took the latest downward turn. The team had won four straight SEC games in October and November and was ranked high as 17th in the CFP rankings before losing at Arkansas 34-6 last week. The team should fall out of the poll completely after this one.

Up next

Georgia closes the regular season at home against rival Georgia Tech on Saturday.

South Carolina plays at rival Clemson to finish the regular season on Saturday.

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By PETE IACOBELLI

Associated Press