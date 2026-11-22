PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Zion Sensley scored 18 points as Loyola Marymount beat Cal Baptist 80-73 on Saturday at the Acrisure Series.

Sensley shot 6 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lions (3-3). Jevon Porter added 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the foul line. Jasai Miles had 13 points and shot 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Terry Coner Jr. led the way for the Lancers (1-5) with 19 points and two steals. Aleksa Milenkovic added 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Cal Baptist. Jordan Muller finished with 11 points.

Loyola Marymount entered halftime up 37-35. Sensley paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Loyola Marymount took the lead for good with 7:11 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Miles to make it a 62-59 game.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.