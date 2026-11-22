BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Micah Ford ran for two touchdowns while throwing for one and rushed for 151 yards in Stanford’s 44-26 win over California in the Big Game on Saturday.

The junior running back scored twice early in the third quarter to help Stanford (6-5, 4-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference) pull away.

Davis Warren went 14 for 25 for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Stanford is bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.

The Golden Bears (3-8, 2-6) opted for sophomore quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele late in the second quarter. He finished 14 for 21 with 127 yards and a touchdown.

He replaced Dominic Ingrassia who played most of the first half mostly handing off. Jackson Brousseau threw a late touchdown.

Stanford led 7-0 on a 1-yard pass from Ford to tight end Chico Holt. The 13-play, 54-yard drive stayed alive with the help of a pass interference call.

Cal responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive culminating on Taimane Pucell’s 2-yard rushing touchdown. The Bears never threw on the drive.

Warren rushed for an 8-yard touchdown with 5:38 left in the second to put Stanford ahead 14-7.

Sagapolutele threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Ian Strong to tie it again with 45 seconds before half. Stanford went to the half up 17-14 on a 14-yard field goal following a 52-yard fumble return from Darrius Davis.

Ford scored on a 1-yard plunge early in the third. The two-point conversion failed and the lead was 23-14. Minutes later he broke free for 63 yards to account for his third touchdown. Warren found Nico Brown for 49 yards in the opening minutes of the fourth to put Stanford up 37-14.

Adam Mohammed punched in a one-yard score for the Bears’ first second-half touchdown since Oct. 17. The Cardinal closed their scoring with a 48-yard Zach Giuliano touchdown reception.

The takeaway

Stanford: The Cardinal took the Big Game for the second straight year after having lost the previous four. It was Ford’s fourth game with at least 149 yards rushing over his last five.

California: The Golden Bears have been outscored 110-14 over the past four second halves. They have been outscored 211-72 over the five-game losing streak, the program’s worst run since 2022.

Up next

Stanford: Hosts SMU on Saturday.

California: Hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday.

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By MARISA INGEMI

Associated Press