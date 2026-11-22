MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Noah Fifita hit Giovanni Richardson for a 25-yard touchdown pass in overtime, and No. 19 Arizona stopped Kansas State quarterback Dylan Duff on fourth down at the 3-yard line, preserving a 35-28 victory on a rain-soaked Saturday night.

Fifita was 29 of 42 for 323 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for 58 yards and another score, as Arizona (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) rallied from a 28-17 deficit with just over 6 minutes left in a steady rain to spoil Senior Day for Kansas State.

“I went to high school in Arizona, so I ain’t never had no rain games,” a smiling Richardson said after the game. “The rain is a problem. I ain’t gonna lie.”

But Fifita, who never speaks with the media after wins, wouldn’t let his team lose.

“I’ve learned a lot from his leadership,” said defensive tackle Mays Pese. “Even with everything that he’s got, he’s a humble person, and his faith is something different. I think most of the team has been looking up to that. I think he’s such a great role model for this whole team.”

Fifita led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter to tie the score and then a two-play, 25-yard drive in overtime for the win.

“The biggest drive was the last one, because the balls were so heavy and wet,” Arizona coach Brent Brennan said. “Noah still found a way. He finds a way to complete a deep ball to Isaiah (Mizell) for a touchdown. I think that was a great demonstration of how much they believe in each other.”

Duff threw for 110 yards and a touchdown while running for 66 yards and another score for Kansas State (4-7, 1-7), which had its bowl hopes dashed with its fifth straight loss. Rodney Fields added 144 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Arizona dominated the first quarter in the battle of the Wildcats, out-gaining Kansas State 125-11, but neither team was able to score. It wasn’t until Fifita’s 8-yard run in the second quarter that it took the lead, only for Fields to tie the game a few minutes later.

Kedrick Reescano put Arizona back on top with 3:59 left in the half when he punched in from inside the 1-yard line, but Kansas State answered once again, this time when Duff found Derrick Salley with a 34-yard touchdown pass just before halftime.

As a cold front swept through and temperatures plummeted, and as the rain refused to let up, Arizona regained the lead following a blocked punt when Michael Salgado-Medina connected on a 33-yard field goal early in the third quarter.

Duff then ran 58 yards untouched to give Kansas State a 21-17 lead, its first of the night.

Kansas State looked as if it was poised to spring the upset when punter Simon McClannan pinned Arizona at its own 2-yard line, Fifita muffed a snap moments later, and Wendell Gregory recovered it for a touchdown and a 28-17 lead with 10:55 remaining.

“We have not controlled games very well this year,” Kansas State coach Collin Klein said. “In the last couple of games, it’s our inability to establish the run. We’re playing better against the run defensively. There’s a competitive maturity to be able to execute and do your job.

“How they competed in adverse circumstances is something that you can build on. That’s a brick that you lay in the foundation of what we’re building and programming.”

But when K-State appeared to have the game in hand, the desert Wildcats weren’t quite done.

Arizona got within 28-20 on Salgado-Medina’s chip-shot field goal, and after quickly getting the ball back, Fifita hit Isaiah Mizell from 35 yards out for a touchdown with 1:52 left. The 2-point conversion was good, ultimately sending the game to overtime.

The takeaway

Arizona: The only three losses by the Wildcats this season came against Utah, Texas Tech and BYU, the three teams ahead of them in the Big 12 and all teams that are battling for one of the 12 spots in the College Football Playoffs.

Kansas State: The Wildcats declined a bowl invitation last year after going 6-6, when Chris Klieman retired and Collin Klein was hired as his replacement. They will miss out again in the former Kansas State quarterback’s debut season on the sideline.

Up next

Arizona plays Arizona State in its regular-season finale next Saturday.

Kansas State finishes its season at Iowa State next Saturday.

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By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press