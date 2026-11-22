RENO, Nev. (AP) — AJ Bianco had a touchdown run and Jacob Fernandez kicked three field goals to lead Nevada to a 16-8 victory over Hawaii on Saturday night.

Fernandez kicked a 24-yard field goal to give Nevada (5-6, 4-3 Mountain West Conference) a 3-0 lead after a 14-play drive stalled in the second quarter, then added a 45-yarder with 17 seconds left for a 6-0 halftime lead.

The Wolf Pack had 155 yards of offense before the intermission, while the Rainbow Warriors totaled 96.

Nevada took the second-half kickoff and marched 75 yards in five plays, scoring on Bianco’s 5-yard run for a 13-0 lead. Herschel Turner Jr. had a 48-yard run to start the drive.

Hawaii (3-8, 2-6) recovered a muffed punt at the Wolf Pack 13-yard line and drove to the 1 before an unsportsmanlike penalty backed the Rainbow Warriors up 15 yards. They got back to the 3 before turning it over on downs with 5:40 left in the third.

Fernandez kicked a 38-yard field goal with 2:25 left for a 16-point lead.

Titan Lacaden returned the ensuing kickoff 53 yards to the Nevada 42. Backup Bjorn Jurgensen fired a 14-yard touchdown pass to Lacaden four plays later then hit Tama Uiliata for the 2-point conversion to cut it to 16-8 with 1:38 to go but never regained possession.

Nevada finished with 311 yards of offense, while holding Hawaii to 182.

Up next

Hawaii will host Sacramento State to close out the regular season, and Nevada needs to win at UNLV to become bowl eligible — both games are Saturday.

——

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.