FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jadyn Wooten scored 20 points, Lara Somfai had a double-double and No. 15 TCU overwhelmed Utah State 85-26 in the Hoops with Heart doubleheader on Sunday.

Jessie-May Hall added 13 points for the Horned Frogs (8-0), with Somfai and Clara Silva both scoring 10. Somfai also had 10 rebounds and Wooten had seven assists and seven boards.

Sami Mancini had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (2-5), who trailed 32-8 at halftime and 56-15 after three quarters.

Utah State was 0 of 14 from 3-point range and shot 19% overall (10 of 53).

TCU, which matched its largest win of the season, shot 52% (38 of 73) and was a plus-22 on the boards. The 26 points allowed ranks No. 3 on TCU’s all-time list.

Up next

Utah State: vs. Wyoming in Irvine, California on Friday.

TCU: vs. Georgia Tech in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday.

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