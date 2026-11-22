CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Julius Halaifonua scored 22 points, Kashie Natt added 21 and Oklahoma State cut loose for 65 points in the second half to cruise past Virginia Tech 106-80 at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

The Cowboys had runs of 11-0 and 13-0 in a seven-minute stretch of the second half, turning a close game into a rout. They led 77-59 with 9 1/2 minutes remaining. They added another 29 points in the final eight minutes.

Through a 13-minute stretch of the second half, the Hokies missed 13 of 15 shots and Oklahoma State’s lead reached 96-68 when Halaifonua drained a 3-pointer with about 3 minutes remaining.

The Cowboys buried 74% of their shots in the second half, 67% for the game. Virginia Tech shot 39% in the second half, 44% for the game.

Off the bench, Luka Bogavac scored 17 points and Benjamin Ahmed added 11 for the Cowboys (4-2).

Ben Hammond led Virginia Tech (6-1) with 24 points and Jaylen Curry, a transfer from Oklahoma State, added 18.

There were 10 lead changes in the first half and each team had a largest lead of five points. Oklahoma State shot 58% in the half but Virginia Tech kept it close with eight made 3-pointers. The score was 41-41 at the break.

Ben Hammond and Amani Hansberry combined to score Virginia Tech’s first 13 points of the second half and the Hokies had their last lead at 54-51 with 16 1/2 minutes left in the game. It was then that Oklahoma State took control.

Virginia Tech had won all five meetings with OSU, though four were decided by six points or fewer.

Up next

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys host Jackson State on Wednesday.

Virginia Tech: Old Dominion visits Blacksburg on Friday.

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