CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylen Crocker-Johnson scored a career-high 31 points and Minnesota used a second-half 3-point barrage to turn back Utah 77-62 at the Charleston Classic.

Crocker-Johnson made all eight of his 3-point tries and is the seventh player in program history with eight 3s in a game. The senior had never previously made more than five in a game.

The Golden Gophers opened the second half with seven made 3-pointers in nine tries, turning a three-point halftime deficit into a 48-35 advantage. They hadn’t led since it was 11-9.

Fourteen of Minnesota’s first 16 shot attempts in the second half were 3s. The other two were dunks by Malick Kordel.

The Gophers led 56-43 with nine minutes left but Utah got within seven points with four minutes remaining. Bobby Durkin answered with a 3-pointer to start a 14-6 closing run.

Minnesota made 11 of 17 3-pointers in the second half, 17 of 31 for the game.

TJ Burch scored 13 points for the Runnin’ Utes (3-3).

Durkin had 10 points for Minnesota (7-0).

Utah led 26-16 near the five-minute mark of the first half but the Utes didn’t score again until Burch’s layup made it 28-25 heading to halftime.

Up next

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers play California on Saturday at Sioux Falls, S.D.

Utah: The Utes are off until Dec. 2 when they will host California.

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