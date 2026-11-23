CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Dominick Nelson scored 28 points and hit the go-ahead jumper in overtime to lead Utah Valley to a 78-76 victory over UT Martin on Sunday at the Paradise Jam.

Nelson also had seven rebounds for the Wolverines (5-0). Jordy Barnes added 15 points and five assists, while Isaac Hawkins scored 12.

Davi Remagen had 21 points and three steals for the Skyhawks (4-3). Sasha Savkov totaled 13 points and nine rebounds. Arminas Vilkas pitched in with 10 points and eight rebounds.

UT Martin led 37-32 at halftime, but it took Savkov’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 69.

Nelson hit a jumper to put Utah Valley up 77-76 in the extra period and Barnes hit 1 of 2 free throws with 9 seconds left for the only point over the final 1:57.

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