NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Dani Carnegie scored 27 points, Ava Heiden added 26 points, combining for 20 points in the fourth quarter, and No. 8 Iowa turned back Utah 75-66 on Monday in the Baha Mar Hoops tournament.

The Utes (6-1) used a big third quarter to overcome an 11-point halftime deficit, but the Hawkeyes (6-1) flipped the script in the fourth to take the lead with a 13-3 run.

Lena Girardi did all she could do to help Utah pull off the upset. She had 11 points in the third when the Utes outscored the Hawkeyes 26-14 and 11 more in the fourth when they were outscored 24-14. She finished with five 3-pointers and a career-high 30 points.

Iowa shot 55% (29 of 53) with six 3-pointers but only made 11 of 22 free throws, which helped the Utes stay in the game despite shooting 5 of 14 in the fourth with six turnovers. Utah still finished at 46% with nine 3s but was only 3 of 5 from the foul line.

Iowa scored the last six points of the first for a 17-16 lead.

The Hawkeyes opened the second quarter with an 11-2 run for a 10-point lead. Carnegie hit a step-back 3-pointer just before the buzzer to make it 37-26. Iowa shot 58% in the first half.

Giradi and Rylee Little sparked a third-quarter rally for the Utes, combining for the first 17 Utah points with a layup by Little capping an 11-0 run for a 43-42 lead.

Utah made 12 of 16 shots in the third compared to 6 of 14 for Iowa as the Utes took a 52-51 lead into the fourth.

Up next

Both teams play again Wednesday in the Bahamas; Iowa faces Navy and Utah plays Miami.

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