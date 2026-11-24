JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mia Woolfolk scored 25 points, Mikayla Blakes added 24 and No. 12 Vanderbilt routed Arizona 93-62 at the Jacksonville Classic on Monday.

Madison Greene added 12 points and Aiyana Mitchell 10 for the Commodores (6-1), who forced 29 turnovers, turning those into 36 points.

They also got the Wildcats into foul trouble with four players having four fouls and three having three, which led to a 26-of-34 shooting from the foul line. Blakes drew 12 fouls and went 12 of 15 from the line and Woolfolk drew nine and was 9 of 13.

Jasleen Green scored 14 points for Arizona (4-2). Makayla Presser-Palmer added 12 and Gerda Raulusaityte 10.

Woolfolk had 12 points and Blakes 11 as the Commodores surged to a 27-19 lead after one quarter, scoring the last nine points. The Wildcats made 8 of 10 shots but had eight turnovers that were turned into 14 points.

Turnovers continued to be a problem in the second quarter as Arizona gave the ball away 11 times, giving them 19 for the half, allowing 24 points to trail 54-30. Both teams shot almost the same percentage but Vanderbilt got nine more shots and outscored the Wildcats 27-11.

Arizona made a push in the third but only got within 14 before Blakes scored six straight points.

The Wildcats were held to five points in the fourth.

Up next

Both teams play again Wednesday in Jacksonville; Vanderbilt plays Oregon State and Arizona meets George Washington.

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