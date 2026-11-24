The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 3 of the season:

Andrej Stojakovic, No. 4 Illinois

The 6-foot-7 senior claimed the honor based on the strength of one history-making performance at Duke.

The son of former NBA sharpshooter Peja Stojakovic had 46 points and six rebounds in the then-No. 10 Illini’s 99-78 win, setting a record for the most points by an opponent in the nearly 87-year history of the Blue Devils’ famously rowdy Cameron Indoor Stadium. Stojakovic made 14 of 21 shots and 16 of 20 free throws, while needing to hit just 2 of 3 3-pointers to reach 46 points.

That allowed him to surpass the previous scoring record by a Duke opponent at Cameron, breaking the mark set by South Carolina’s Grady Wallace (43) in February 1957. It was the most by any player at Cameron since February 1952, when Duke’s Dick Groat — before going on to a successful Major League Baseball career — had 48 to set the overall building record.

With Stojakovic on the attack all night, Illinois ended Duke’s home winning streak at 35 games dating to March 2024, as well as handed the Blue Devils their worst home loss since 1989.

Stojakovic had six points and six rebounds in Illinois’ 114-52 home win against Eastern Illinois to close the week, which helped the Illini jump six spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Runner-up

Dedan Thomas Jr., No. 1 Houston. The 6-1 senior guard and Big 12 player of the week stood out as the Cougars won three times in as many days to claim the Players Era 8 title in Las Vegas. Thomas started with 21 points and four assists in an 85-73 win against Rutgers, then followed with 30 points on 10-for-17 shooting in the semifinal win against then-No. 1 Florida. He closed with 16 points, eight assists and three steals in the title-game win against then-No. 11 Kansas.

Thomas shot 51.2% for the week (22 of 43), while combining to go 14 for 14 at the line with one turnover through the Florida and Kansas wins that ultimately propelled the Cougars to No. 1.

Honorable mention

Ivan Kharchenkov, No. 8 Arizona; Baye Ndongo, Pittsburgh.

Keep an eye on

Mantas Juzenas, Saint Mary’s. The 6-6 wing from Lithuania is having a big start to his sophomore year. He averaged 2.1 points in just 5.8 minutes as a freshman reserve, but he opened the week averaging 20.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Gaels.

He was named the West Coast Conference player of the week after leading Saint Mary’s to three wins, starting with 32 points with seven 3-pointers and eight rebounds in a win against Portland State. He followed with 25 points and 10 rebounds against St. Louis, then had 20 points and eight rebounds against Division II foe Menlo College.

Juzenas is shooting 49.1% on 3s (28 of 57) through his first seven games.

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By The Associated Press