The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball for Week 3 of the season:

JuJu Watkins, USC

The senior guard had 36 points, 11 rebounds and six steals to help No. 4 USC rally from a 15-point deficit to beat Baylor. She shot 48% from the field to win the award for the second time in the first three weeks of the season. Watkins had her 23rd career game with at least 30 points, leaving her two shy of tying Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller’s school record of 25.

Runner-up

Breya Cunningham, Texas. The senior center led the No. 6 Longhorns to a pair of victories, including one over then-No. 19 Ohio State. She averaged 22 points and 12.5 rebounds and shot 73% (19-for-26) from the field and made all six of her free throws. In the game against the Buckeyes, which was the team’s first win against a ranked opponent this season, she crossed the 1,000-point mark in her career.

Honorable mention

Addie Biel, Appalachian State; Gigi Gamble, Monmouth; Kate Harpring, North Carolina.

Keep an eye on

South Dakota State fifth-year forward Brooklyn Meyer averaged 17.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals in wins over Wyoming and Kansas. She had 21 points, making eight of her 10 shots, in the win over Kansas. She shot 78% from the field in the two games.

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By The Associated Press