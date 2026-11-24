PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Zahirah Walton scored 18 points and No. 22 West Virginia held off Florida in the fourth quarter for a 70-62 win in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Tuesday.

The Mountaineers (6-0) didn’t race away but held the Gators (4-3) to six points through the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter. West Virginia made 7 of 8 free throws in the final period and limited Florida to 6-of-20 shooting.

Gia Cooke added 13 points, nine assists and six rebounds for West Virginia. Khyala Ngodu had 12 points and Divine Tumba 10.

Kiyomi McMiller led the Gators with 18 points. Jade Weathersby and Vivian Iwuchukwu both had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Florida was hurt by 17 turnovers the Mountaineers turned into 20 points.

The teams combined to shoot 5 of 32 from 3-point range.

West Virginia held the Gators to 4-of-11 shooting in the second quarter to ease ahead 37-26 at the half. The Mountaineers led by one after the first quarter.

Wilson’s layup gave the Mountaineers a 49-35 lead midway through the third but the Gators reeled off the next 10 points. After a West Virginia basket, McMiller, who had 10 points in the quarter, had four more points, pulling Florida within two before the Mountaineers closed it out for a 53-49 lead.

Up next

Both teams play their second game at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday. West Virginia meets Notre Dame and Florida faces Davidson.

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