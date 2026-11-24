LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dai Dai Ames came off the bench to score 24 points and No. 9 Tennessee defeated Maryland 72-64 in the opening round of the Players Era 16 on Tuesday.

Ames shot 9 of 10 from the field and made all four of his 3-point attempts as the Volunteers (6-0) shot 52% and remained unbeaten. Terrence Hill Jr. added 16 points, and Miles Rubin had 10 on 4-of-4 shooting.

Andre Mills led Maryland (3-3) with 17 points on 5-of-18 shooting, including 1 of 12 from 3-point range. D.J. Wagner scored 14 points, Tomislav Buljan had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Kaden House added 10 points.

Tennessee led 56-43 with 10:59 remaining before Maryland cut the deficit to 64-61 on House’s layup with 2:26 left. The Terrapins missed their last four field goal attempts, and Tennessee scored its final eight points at the free-throw line.

Maryland led 23-16 with nine minutes left in the first half before Ames helped Tennessee rally with 15 points in 11 minutes off the bench. He made all six of his shots in the half, including three 3-pointers. Buljan tied it at 34 with a dunk with 33 seconds left, and Ames answered with a jumper with 4 seconds remaining to give the Volunteers a 36-34 halftime lead.

Maryland went 3 of 27 from beyond the arc and missed all 14 second-half attempts. The Terrapins outrebounded Tennessee 42-35, grabbed 22 offensive rebounds and scored 14 points off 18 Tennessee turnovers. Maryland also made 21 of 28 free throws.

Juke Harris led Tennessee with nine rebounds, and DeWayne Brown II had seven points and four assists. Brown’s layup with 3:59 remaining was Tennessee’s last field goal.

Up next

Tennessee: Faces the San Diego State–Iowa State winner on Wednesday.

Maryland: Faces the loser of the San Diego State-Iowa State game on Wednesday.

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By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press