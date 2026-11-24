LAS VEGAS (AP) — Micah Robinson scored 27 points and TCU beat No. 17 Miami 84-71 in the opening round of the Players Era 16 tournament on Tuesday.

Gavin Sykes added 14 points for the Horned Frogs (5-1). Xavier Edmonds scored 12 points and Robbie Avila 11.

For Miami (5-2), Caleb Gaskin led the way with 17 points. Shelton Henderson added 13 points and Malik Reneau and Acaden Lewis each scored 11.

Edmonds hit one of two free throws as part of a 6-0 run as TCU built a 57-47 lead with 12:05 remaining in the game.

Miami rallied and cut the lead to five points on a layup by Henderson with 3:32 left. After a steal by Rob Miller III, Henderson was fouled and made two free throws, trimming the lead to three points.

But, Robinson drove for a layup for TCU and Miller turned the ball over. Robinson drove for a dunk and the lead was back to 73-66 with 2:37 left. Edmonds blocked a layup attempt by Henderson.

Robinson was fouled and made two free throws to build the lead back to nine with 2:14 left.

The game was close in the first half when Gaston hit consecutive 3-pointers, the second coming with 4:22 left to give the Hurricanes a 30-25 lead. Miami built their lead to six points, but TCU came back to tie the game at 35 with 1:14 left on two free throws by Robinson.

The half ended at 37-all. Robinson had 13 points and Avila added seven. Gaskin led Miami with 10 points.

Up next

TCU: Will play the winner of Michigan-Creighton in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Miami: Will play the loser of Michigan-Creighton on Thursday.

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By KIRK KERN

Associated Press