GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rueben Chinyelu posted his first double-double of the season and made the first 3-pointer of his college career as No. 3 Florida escaped with a 76-67 victory against Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Chinyelu finished with a career-high 25 points and 16 rebounds, and Thomas Haugh added 16 points and eight boards for the Gators (7-1), who were seemingly caught looking ahead to Thanksgiving break or maybe 16th-ranked Duke.

Either way, the performance had coach Todd Golden screaming at a couple of his players early and then letting assistant coach Carlin Hartman take aim at others late.

Florida was a 34 1/2-point favorite, but the game was tied at 48 with a little more than 13 minutes to play. Chinyelu took over from there with back-to-back buckets in the paint. Denzel Aberdeen made a layup and Haugh hit his fourth 3-pointer to provide some cushion for the home team.

Chinyelu added two free throws to make it 61-52 with 7:44 remaining.

But his 3-pointer early in the second half was arguably the play of the night. He banked it home from the top of the arc, backpedaled across midcourt and then blew a two-handed kiss to the crowd.

Golden didn’t seem amused by the shot selection. It was Chinyelu’s first 3-pointer in three tries spanning four seasons.

But Golden saved his harshest criticism for Isaiah Brown and Alex Lloyd. Their defensive intensity drew the coach’s ire in the first half, and he benched both for an extended stretch.

The Panthers (2-5) made it a five-point game with 2:29 to go before Chinyelu answered with an offensive putback — one of his eight offensive boards — on the other end.

Chandler Jackson led Milwaukee with 20 points, and Al Amadou added 13.

Florida’s Alex Condon finished with seven points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal.

Up next

Milwaukee plays at Oregon State on Sunday.

Florida hosts No. 16 Duke on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

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By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer