IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cooper Koch scored 17 points and Trevin Jirak scored 15 points and Iowa nearly doubled-up UMBC for its second-straight win, beating the Retrievers 87-48 on Tuesday.

Tate Sage added 14 points as the Hawkeyes (4-2) finished 33-of-52 shooting (63%), including 17 of 32 (53%) from 3-point range. Eleven of 13 players scored for Iowa.

Koch did his damage shooting 5 of 8 from beyond the 3-point line. Jirak finished 6 of 8 and Sage 5 of 6.

Riley Jacobs scored 10 points for UMBC, which shot 18 of 53 (34%) including 6 of 31 (19%) from 3-point range.

Iowa built a 22-9 lead in the first 7 1/2 minutes and never trailed. UMBC scored on three-straight possession to get within 27-18 to mark the last time UMBC would get within single digits. Iowa went on a 10-2 run in two minutes and pulled away from there.

The Hawkeyes led 37-24 at halftime and outscored UMBC 50-25 in the second half.

Up next

UMBC: The Retrievers travel to face George Washington on Friday. The two campuses are just 37 1/2 miles from each other.

Iowa: Hosts Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

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