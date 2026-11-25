CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Nyla Brooks racked up 27 points in just 22 minutes and Gabby White had 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench as the No. 24 North Carolina women rolled by Gardner-Webb 93-33 on Tuesday night.

Brooks set a new career-high with 24 points in the first half alone for the Tar Heels (5-2). She was 9-for-15 shooting, all 3-pointers. Stephanie Watts made a program-record 10 3s against Charleston Southern on Nov. 22, 2016.

White was 7-of-11 from the field. Kate Harpring had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Taissa Queiroz also scored 10.

UNC led for all but the first 1:14 of regulation, as Brooks’ first deep ball kicked off a 16-2 run. The Tar Heels led by 21 after the first quarter, and by 39 at the half after closing on a 16-0 run.

Makayla Legette paced the Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-5) with eight points, Taryn Thompson added six, and Tia Bryant led with seven rebounds.

Gardner-Webb made just 11 of its 48 shot attempts (23%) and 4 of 17 from beyond the arc (24%). The Tar Heels shot 43% and 38% respectively.

Carolina also forced 26 turnovers and scored 36 points off of them, and out-rebounded Gardner-Webb 58-26.

UNC has won 36 straight contests against unranked opponents in non-conference play.

Up next

Gardner-Webb: visits East Carolina on Friday.

North Carolina: hosts Army on Friday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college basketball coverage here