BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Aiden Sherrell and Markus Burton had 14 points apiece and five Indiana players scored in double figures as the No. 23 Hoosiers beat Jacksonville 82-64 on Tuesday night.

Darren Harris, Jaeden Mustaf and Samet Yigitoglu each had 13 points for the unbeaten Hoosiers (7-0). Yigitoglu had 15 rebounds as the Hoosiers held a 41-28 advantage on the boards. Burton shot 6 for 9, including two 3-pointers.

Jamie Phillips Jr. led the Dolphins (2-5) with 23 points, and Lyndell Buckingham added 15.

The Hoosiers led by as many as 25 points at 34-9 and led 53-30 at halftime. Indiana had a 24-6 edge in points in the paint in the first half and 38-16 overall.

Indiana shot 48% while holding Jacksonville to 39%. The Hoosiers did struggle from 3-point range, making just 6 of 23 shots.

The Hoosiers made 20 of 26 free throws, while the Dolphins were 12 of 16 from the foul line.

The Hoosiers scored the game’s first 14 points before Jacksonville made a basket with 14:12 left in the first half. It was another three-plus minutes before the Dolphins scored again to make it 25-4.

Yigitoglu had seven rebounds in the first 4 minutes and had 10 rebounds in 10 minutes in the first half.

Up next

Jacksonville: Hosts Trinity College of Jacksonville on Saturday night.

Indiana: Hosts Bowling Green on Friday night.

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BY MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press