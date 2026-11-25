NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Johann Grunloh scored 14 points, Elijah Gertrude made a key 3-pointer with 2:32 remaining and No. 2 Virginia beat Marquette 60-54 on Wednesday in the opening game of the Battle 4 Atlantis that was delayed for over 90 minutes due to leaky roof at Imperial Arena.

The teams were warming up after halftime before the second half was put on hold as event staff dealt with a leak in the roof at the arena, a converted ballroom that has hosted basketball games and concerts for years at the Atlantis resort.

The 1-hour, 35-minute break did not seem to affect the teams in the opening 3:04 as they combined to score 19 points. But then the teams missed 17 straight shots combined before Grunloh’s 3-pointer ending the drought to give Virginia a 38-35 lead with 10:52 left.

Gertrude’s 3-pointer from the corner, off a nice drive and pass by Sam Lewis, gave Virginia the only double-digit lead of the second half at 58-48. Lewis also had a putback with 22.2 seconds left to seal it.

Nolan Adekunle added 13 points, and Thijs De Ridder and Lewis each had 10 for Virginia (9-0), which entered averaging 92.4 points per game. De Ridder picked up his fifth foul with 4:49 left in the second half and played just 25 minutes.

Marquette (4-3), in its first appearance at the event, did not have a double-digit scorer until Sananda Fru completed a three-point play with 4:03 remaining to pull within 51-48 and reach 12 individual points. Royce Parham added 11.

Virginia led 25-23 at the break after scoring the final 12 points of the half, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by De Ridder. Earlier in the half, Marquette scored 16 straight points to take a 21-11 lead with 5:53 remaining, but the Golden Eagles only scored two more points before the break.

Virginia went nearly 10 minutes without scoring in the first half and then had a six-minute drought in the second.

Up next

Both teams play their second game at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday. Virginia faces Xavier and Marquette plays Texas A&M.

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