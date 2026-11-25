PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Dent scored 20 points to go with 12 assists, and undefeated and 20th-ranked LSU rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat Arizona State 94-92 in double-overtime on Wednesday in the Acrisure Series.

Michael Ruzic’s dunk gave LSU a 93-92 lead with 33.3 seconds left. Paulius Murauskas missed a 3-pointer for Arizona State on the ensuing series before Skyy Clark sealed it from the free-throw line.

Ruzic finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for LSU (7-0). Clark, Mo Dioubate and Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 12 points apiece.

Murauskas scored 27 points but was 0 of 6 from 3-point range for Arizona State (5-1). Joel Foxwell hit six 3s and scored 25 points for the Sun Devils. Dillan Shaw added 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Arizona State led 66-54 but LSU answered with 20-5 run to take its first lead of the second half, 74-71 with 4:15 left. Dent and Dioubate scored four points apiece, and Clark and Bashir each hit a 3 during the stretch.

Murauskas made a pair of free throws to tie it 76-all with 39 seconds to play. Clark missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to force the first overtime.

Foxwell and Shaw scored 14 points apiece as the Sun Devils shot 57% and made seven 3s to build a 43-38 halftime lead. LSU shot 39.5% in the half and made 5 of 10 from long range.

ASU beat LSU in overtime in the 2007 Maui Invitational and the Sun Devils won the third-place game of the 2009 Preseason NIT in the previous matchups between the teams.

Up next

The Acrisure Series continues Thursday with Arizona State facing South Carolina and LSU playing SMU.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here