PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Amari McCottry scored 19 points and Saint Louis held off Stanford 66-64 on Wednesday night in the third-place game of the Pod 2 Acrisure Series.

Saint Louis missed three free throws in the final two minutes to keep it close. Billiken forward Jax Kerr was off on a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, and Stanford had two chances to take the lead or tie it on the final possession, but Julius Price was long on a 3-pointer and Nick Townsend came up short on a putback at the buzzer.

McCottry was 7 of 13 from the field for Saint Louis (4-3), which snapped a three-game losing streak. Kerr and Trey Green each had nine points.

Price, a freshman, scored a career-high 31 points for Stanford (5-3), which lost to former conference rival Colorado 70-65 in a tournament opener. Aziz Olajuwon had 14 points.

Price scored seven of Stanford’s final nine points of the first half and he had 14 of the team’s 15 points through the first 10 minutes of the second half. But the Cardinal still trailed 56-48.

Price also capped an 11-3 run with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 64-all with 3:07 left. The basket made him the fifth freshman in Stanford history to record a 30-point game.

Last year

It was a rematch of the 2025 Acrisure Invitational championship game that Stanford won 78-77. Trailing by two with 4.3 seconds left, Ebuka Okorie intentionally missed a free throw that was rebounded by AJ Rohosy, and he found Benny Gealer for the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left.

Up next

Stanford: Returns home to play Portland on Sunday.

Saint Louis: Plays South Florida on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, as part of the A10/American Showcase.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here