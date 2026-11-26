Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (5-4)

New Orleans; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State and South Alabama square off in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Jaguars are 5-4 in non-conference play. South Alabama scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in non-conference play. Fresno State ranks third in the Pac-12 with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Dragos Lungu averaging 4.7.

South Alabama’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Fresno State gives up. Fresno State scores 9.9 more points per game (83.8) than South Alabama gives up to opponents (73.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Langsy is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Jaguars. Stephen Williams is averaging 16.1 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 64.6%.

Ross Candelino averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Lungu is averaging 17.7 points and 6.2 rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press