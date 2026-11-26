San Diego State Aztecs (5-1) vs. Maryland Terrapins (3-3)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

LINE: Terrapins -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland faces San Diego State in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Terrapins have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Maryland is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aztecs are 5-1 in non-conference play. San Diego State ranks sixth in the Pac-12 shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Maryland makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). San Diego State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Maryland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pharrel Payne is scoring 17.2 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Terrapins. Andre Mills is averaging 13.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 37.3%.

Latrell Davis is shooting 53.3% and averaging 20.0 points for the Aztecs. Jeremiah Cherry is averaging 11.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press