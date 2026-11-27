LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dai Dai Ames scored 19 points and No. 9 Tennessee beat Iowa State 75-64 on Thursday to advance to the championship game of the Players Era tournament.

Terrence Hill Jr. made all seven of his free throws and finished with 17 points and four assists for the Volunteers (7-0). Tyler Lundblade hit three 3-pointers and added 11 points. DeWayne Brown II grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds in 35 minutes as Tennessee outrebounded Iowa State 46-38.

Ryan Prather Jr. led the Cyclones (4-2) with 17 points and seven rebounds. He made four 3-pointers, and Jamarion Batemon came off the bench to score 16 points and make three more. Tamin Lipsey had eight points and five assists. Tre Singleton led Iowa State with eight boards.

Tennessee never trailed and built its largest lead, 31-17, with 2:44 left in the first half. The Volunteers led 31-19 at the break after Iowa State went 8 of 32 from the field, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

The Cyclones made eight 3-pointers after halftime and scored 45 points in the second half. Tennessee shot 50% from the field and went 13 of 15 at the line after the break. Ames hit a layup off a pass from Hill with 31 seconds left to seal the win.

Ames shot 8 of 14 from the field and made three of his six 3-point attempts. Both teams finished with 10 3-pointers, but Tennessee shot 45.5% from the field, while Iowa State shot 30.6%.

Iowa State had 20 offensive rebounds and scored 14 points off 16 Tennessee turnovers. The Volunteers finished with eight blocks and a 28-24 points in the paint advantage.

Up next

Iowa State: Plays the loser of Louisville-St. John’s in Friday’s third-place game.

Tennessee: Plays the winner of Louisville-St. John’s for the championship Friday.

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