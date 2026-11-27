SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Owen McCown threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns to lead UTSA to a 28-22 win over Tulsa on Friday, clinching the home field for the American Conference championship game.

Both of McCown’s touchdown passes went to AJ Wilson, the first on a 64-yard play that Wilson took the final 44 yards, and the second on McCown’s deep throw for a 78-yard score that put the Roadrunners (10-2, 7-1) up for good at 14-7 in the first quarter.

UTSA scored on two safeties in the second quarter, the first when the Golden Hurricane (7-5, 4-4) fumbled at the goal line and the second after Elijah Baldwin sacked Baylor Hayes. Brandon High scored from a yard out to make it 25-7 at halftime.

A 2-yard TD run by Damari Alston cut the lead to 10 early in the fourth quarter. The Roadrunners then used up nearly nine minutes on a drive that ended with Michael Petro’s 38-yard field goal. Tulsa scored on Hayes 6-yard pass to Grand McAtee with 4:47 to go but UTSA ate up the rest of the clock with the help of a 50-yard burst by Will Henderson, who went down intentionally at the Tulsa 1.

Henderson finished with 105 yards on 16 carries. Wilson had 153 yards receiving on four catches.

Hayes threw for 217 yards and two scores.

Up next

Tulsa: Awaits a bowl bid.

UTSA: Will host the conference championship game Dec. 5, with the opponent yet to be determined.

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