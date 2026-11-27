LAS VEGAS (AP) — DJ Thomas scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half to help TCU pull away and beat Baylor 88-69 on Friday in the third-place game at the Players Era 16.

TCU started a 22-9 run about two minutes into the second half to take a 61-51 lead with 11:20 left. Thomas scored eight points and Micah Robinson added seven during the stretch. The Horned Frogs held a double-digit lead for most of the remainder.

Thomas shot 7 of 8 from the floor and made all eight of his free-throw attempts. Gavin Sykes added 18 points for TCU (6-2). Robinson and Tanner Toolson chipped in with 11 points apiece. Brock Harding had nine of TCU’s 19 assists.

The Horned Frogs shot 56% from the floor, made 7 of 13 from long range and 23 of 28 from the foul line. They scored 30 points from 17 Baylor turnovers.

Kayden Mingo scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half for Baylor (5-3). He hit two 3s and scored eight points in a 13-5 run to close the first half that gave the Bears a 41-36 lead.

Up next

TCU: Visits Notre Dame on Dec. 5

Baylor: Hosts Queens on Dec. 9.

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