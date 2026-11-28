SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Preston Brown passed for a touchdown and ran for another in his first start and North Dakota State beat San Jose State 38-31 on Friday to reach 10 wins in its first season of Bowl Subdivision play.

The win in the nonconference matchup between Mountain West teams came with Brown starting in place of Nathan Hayes (oblique). Brown was 12-of-23 passing for 226 yards with an interception. He found Jackson Williams deep for a 49-yard TD in the first quarter and his 5-yard scoring run made it 38-24 early in the fourth.

San Jose State’s Luke Weaver threw a 7-yard TD pass to Carson Clark to cut the lead to seven with 10 minutes remaining. The Spartans (5-8) started their final drive with 43 seconds left and reached the red zone before an interception ended the game.

DJ Scott had a pair of short TD runs and finished with 86 yards rushing for the Bison (10-2). Williams had 117 yards on seven receptions.

Weaver was 26-of-50 passing for 306 yards with two scores and two interceptions plus a rushing score. Clark had 137 yards on 13 catches with two TDs and Jerry McClure added 117 yards receiving. Ray James had a 14-yard pick-6 for NDSU’s sixth defensive touchdown this season. The Bison came in tied nationally with three other teams with five.

Up next

North Dakota State: Waits to see if it will play in Mountain West championship game.

San Jose State: Season over.

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