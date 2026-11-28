MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Colton Joseph threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more scores while Wisconsin’s defense continued its season-long home dominance in the Badgers’ 28-5 victory over Minnesota on Friday night.

Wisconsin (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) outgained Minnesota 482-115 and beat the Gophers for just the second time in six years to regain possession of Paul Bunyan’s Axe, the prize that goes to the winner of this annual matchup. It also enabled Wisconsin to tie the most-played series of any Bowl Subdivision rivalry at 64-64-8.

The blowout victory capped a regular season in which Wisconsin doubled its win total from last year. The domination of a rival also represented a step forward for Badgers coach Luke Fickell, whose future at Wisconsin has been the subject of speculation throughout the season in part because of his struggles in rivalry games.

Wisconsin has gone 0-4 against Iowa during Fickell’s tenure and had been 1-2 against Minnesota (6-6, 4-5) before Friday.

Joseph rushed for 101 yards on 20 carries and completed 12 of 18 passes for 217 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown to Tyrell Henry. He had touchdown runs of 7 yards in the second quarter and 1 yard in the third period.

He also threw two interceptions, though the second one came after the ball bounced off the hands of Wisconsin receiver Eugene Hilton Jr.

Joseph has rushed for 659 yards this year to set a single-season record for a Wisconsin quarterback. Tanner McAvoy had the previous record after rushing for 574 yards in 2014.

Wisconsin allowed only 44 points in six home games this season and didn’t give up more than 10 points in any of them. The last time Wisconsin went a full season without yielding more than 10 points in any home game was in 1951.

Two of Minnesota’s points Friday came on a safety after Wisconsin offensive lineman PJ Wilkins committed a holding penalty in the end zone.

The Badgers led 21-3 after a first half in which they controlled possession for 22 1/2 minutes and outgained Minnesota 298-39. During that first half, Wisconsin produced 16 first downs and Minnesota had just one.

Minnesota took an early 3-0 lead on Lucas Drzewiecki’s 53-yard field goal after Naiim Parrish had an 18-yard interception return off a Joseph pass on the game’s opening series.

But the Badgers dominated from there. Wisconsin scored touchdowns on each of its next three drivers while forcing three straight Minnesota three-and-outs.

Wisconsin pulled ahead for good on the opening play of the second quarter when Joseph connected with Henry on a third-and-13 play.

Henry celebrated the touchdown by sitting down and pretending he was rowing a boat, an apparent mockery of the “row the boat” slogan frequently used by Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck.

The night only got rougher for Fleck and the Gophers the rest of the way.

The takeaway

Minnesota: Considering the team with the highest rushing total has now won 20 of the last 21 Wisconsin-Minnesota matchups, the Gophers never gave themselves a chance by getting outrushed 265-11 on Friday. The Gophers also lost defensive end Jaxon Howard and nickel back Aidan Gousby to injuries in the first half.

Wisconsin: Joseph continued his remarkable late-season surge. The Old Dominion transfer had thrown for fewer than 100 yards in three straight games before freshman Ryan Hopkins took over as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback in early November. Joseph regained the starting spot last week at Purdue and has totaled 414 yards passing and 215 yards rushing in two lopsided victories.

Up next

Both teams wait to learn their bowl destinations.

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By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer