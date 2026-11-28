LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dante Allen scored 23 points to lead No. 17 Miami past No. 15 Alabama, 87-81, in the fifth-place game of the Players Era 16 tournament Friday night.

The Hurricanes and Crimson Tide will meet again on Wednesday night in a scheduled SEC/ACC Challenge matchup in Coral Gables, Fla.

Malik Reneau added 14 points and four steals for the Hurricanes (7-2), while Shelton Henderson had 13 points and five assists and Acaden Lewis scored 10. Robert Miller III grabbed 10 rebounds.

Brandon Garrison led Alabama (6-2) with 20 points despite missing the final 6:23 after being helped off the court with an ankle injury. Aden Holloway added 18 points and six assists, while Drew Fielder and Qayden Samuels each scored 11 points.

Alabama trailed 74-63 with 8:38 remaining but scored nine consecutive points, including a 3-pointer by Holloway, to cut the deficit to 74-72 with 6:08 left.

Miami extended its lead back to five on a free throw by Allen and a basket by Lewis. Alabama wouldn’t get closer than four points the rest of the way.

Miami got off to a fast start. After a layup by Garrison, the Hurricanes scored 11 consecutive points to take an 11-2 lead with 15:27 remaining in the first half. Allen scored seven points during the run.

Alabama cut the deficit to 13-10, but Miami responded with a 12-2 run to build its largest lead of the half, 25-12. Alabama eventually trimmed the deficit to two points, 40-38, with 3:31 remaining in the half.

The Hurricanes closed the half with a 12-2 run to take a 52-40 lead into the break. Lewis had a fast-break layup and made two free throws in the final 1:02.

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By KIRK KERN

Associated Press