COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Arch Manning threw a touchdown pass early and Gianni Spetic made two second-half field goals to help No. 5 Texas beat Texas A&M 16-6 on Friday night and clinch a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game.

The Longhorns (10-2, 7-2, No. 3 CFP) will meet top-ranked Georgia on Dec. 5 in Atlanta in their second trip to the title game in three seasons as an SEC school after downing their archrival for a fourth straight time. Texas lost to the Bulldogs 22-19 in overtime in the 2024 title game.

The Longhorns entered the game needing a win to secure their spot in the game after Ole Miss beat Mississippi State 41-17 in the Egg Bowl earlier Friday.

Texas never trailed but had trouble pulling away. The Longhorns had a chance to pad the lead with about 11 minutes to go, but the Aggies tipped Manning’s pass and Tawfiq Byard intercepted it in the end zone.

Texas A&M couldn’t cash in on the error and Texas got the ball back after a failed fourth-down attempt. Spetic, who made a 33-yard field goal in the third, extended the lead to 16-6 with a 42-yarder with about five minutes to go.

The victory comes a season after the Longhorns got a 27-17 win over the previously undefeated Aggies to keep them from reaching the SEC title game.

Manning and the offense had a tough time getting much going on a night he was 18 of 34 for a season-low 143 yards. But he and the Longhorns did enough to win their sixth straight game and remain on track for a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Brady Hart threw for 201 yards in his second start since senior Marcel Reed was benched as Texas A&M (4-8, 1-8) ended its dismal season with a fifth consecutive loss.

The Aggies forced a punt on the first drive of the second half. But Mario Craver fumbled after a reception on Texas A&M’s second play and it was recovered by Jelani McDonald on the 34.

Texas converted a fourth-and-1 at the 13 but the drive stalled after that and the Longhorns settled for a short field goal to make it 13-3.

Hart had a 30-yard throw to Aaron Gregory on A&M’s next drive to get the Aggies into scoring position. But they couldn’t move the ball after that and used a 35-yard field goal by David Olano to cut the lead to 13-6 with four minutes to go in the third.

The Aggies fumbled a punt return early in the first quarter and Texas A&M took a 3-0 lead with a 54-yard field goal by Spetic.

Texas extended the lead to 10-0 when Manning capped a 12-play, 88-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Cam Coleman early in the second quarter.

The Aggies punted on their first four possessions before Olano’s 52-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter cut the lead to 10-3.

The takeaway

Texas: The Longhorns will have to play much better than they did Friday night if they hope to contend with college football’s elite in the upcoming weeks.

Texas A&M: The Aggies had a respectable showing to cap this tough year that came after they reached the CFP for the first time last season.

Up next

Texas: The Longhorns have a big test against Georgia next week but will likely still reach the CFP even with a loss.

Texas A&M: It will be an interesting offseason for coach Mike Elko’s Aggies as they try and upgrade their squad after this year’s disappointment.

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By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer