LAS VEGAS (AP) — Deke Thompson finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Omaha to a 78-69 victory over Jacksonville State on Friday night at the Resorts World Classic.

Thompson hit four 3-pointers and handed out four assists for the Mavericks (4-5). Grant Stubblefield added 19 points and seven rebounds. Justin Bolis scored 15 on 7-for-8 shooting, and Dace Pleasant scored 12 off the bench on 4-for-8 shooting from 3-point range.

Leon Horner and Chris Lockett Jr. both scored 16 to lead the Gamecocks (4-5), who took a 34-32 lead into halftime.

Up next: Omaha will host Mount Marty on Tuesday, the same day Jacksonville State entertains Little Rock.

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