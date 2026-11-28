NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kolby Peavy had a 55-yard pick-6, John White threw for 289 yards, and Southern Miss took down Old Dominion 27-10 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

White completed 21 of his 33 passing attempts, linking up with Mario Sanders for 153 yards on seven catches.

The game was the 76th edition of the Oyster Bowl, played in various formats since 1946 and currently held as a regular-season conference game for Old Dominion. Portions of the game’s revenue go to charity.

Peavy opened the scoring for the Golden Eagles (4-8, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference) with his pick-6 on the game’s opening drive, grabbing the ball after it was tipped in the air and dashing to the end zone.

The Monarchs (3-9, 2-6) responded after Kendall Harris had a 33-yard touchdown reception on ODU’s next drive.

Kaden Saunders had a 31-yard scoring grab of his own just before halftime to put Southern Miss ahead 14-7 at the break.

Two second-half field goals by Creighton Wilbanks, 25- and 29-yarders, as well as a 6-yard rush from Jamarice Wilder, sent the Golden Eagles cruising to the season-ending victory.

Sanders reached 1,000 receiving yards, and Steven Robinson reached 1,000 rushing yards in the game, the seventh time that Southern Miss has had both in the same season.

Up next

Neither team qualified for a bowl game, and their seasons are over.

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