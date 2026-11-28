GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Ethan Ervin rushed for three touchdowns and Florida Atlantic’s special teams added two more scores in a 42-16 win over East Carolina on Saturday.

Ervin scored 9 and 2 yards out in the first half and added a 35-yard TD in the third quarter.

Derrick Rogers scored the game’s first points when he blocked a punt and returned it 20 yards. Leonard Farrow returned a kickoff 94 yards to score with 15 seconds in the first half for a 28-7 lead.

Caden Veltkamp, who came in first in the nation with 33 TD passes, threw a 22-yard score to Kelby Valsin on the first play after a failed Pirates onside kick was compounded by a targeting penalty.

Veltkamp finished 20-of-30 passing for 253 yards with an interception for the Owls (8-4, 4-4 American). Dominique Henry had 104 yards receiving and Valsin 95. Ervin rushed for 84 yards on 14 carries.

Mitch Griffis threw for 169 of ECU’s 282 yards passing and two touchdown passes to Landon Sides with Griffis leaving with an injury after being hit on the second TD. Sides finished with 103 yards receiving.

The Pirates (7-5, 5-3) had a four-game win streak snapped.

Up next

With other results still pending, several teams are still in the mix to play UTSA in the conference championship next Saturday.

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