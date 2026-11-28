COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Justine Loubens scored a career-high 18 points, Tessa Johnson was two rebounds shy of a triple-double and No. 1 South Carolina routed Tennessee State 119-38 on Saturday in the PowerHER Player Classic.

The game featured Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley facing a former player and opponent as the Tigers’ coach Candice Dupree played for Staley at Temple and against her in the 2006 WNBA season.

South Carolina (8-0) was never challenged with Johnson scoring 12 points with a career-high 11 assists. Joyce Edwards scored 17 points, Chloe Kitts added 16 and Alicia Tournebize had 13 with 11 rebounds.

Somah Kamara had 12 points for Tennessee State (2-6).

The Gamecocks shot 59% with seven 3-pointers but were a dismal 10 of 22 from the foul line. They scored 80 points in the paint and had 41 fastbreak points, plus as many offensive rebounds (24) as Tennessee State had total.

The Tigers shot 22%, where outrebounded 40 and had 27 turnovers.

The Gamecocks had 10-0 and 16-0 runs in the first quarter, which ended with a 33-9 lead. The second quarter had a 10-0 run after an 8-0 start and it was 60-25 at halftime.

South Carolina scored 14 straight points that morphed into a 26-2 run and it was 94-34 after three quarters. In the fourth quarter a 10-0 run closed a 19-1 start.

Up next

Tennessee State: Faces North Carolina Central in consolation game on Sunday.

South Carolina: Faces Alabama A&M for championship on Sunday.

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