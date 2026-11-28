CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Carl Parrish’s 18 points helped Presbyterian defeat Sacramento State 74-72 on Saturday.

Parrish shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Blue Hose (3-4). Khalon Hudson scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Triston Wilson shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Sasa Ciani finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Hornets (1-4). Sacramento State also got 13 points from Romari Robinson. Marcus Wilson finished with 11 points, four assists and three steals.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.