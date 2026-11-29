CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Trent Pearman had no doubts if he got the chance, he would make Clemson proud. The hometown kid made it count in the biggest game of the year.

Pearman, the fifth-year walk-on who grew up in Tiger Town, threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Bryant Wesco with two seconds left as the Clemson rallied from 10 points down to defeat rival South Carolina 21-17 on Saturday night.

“I’ve been ready for five years,” said Pearman, the son of longtime Clemson staffer Danny Pearman. It was worth the wait for the Tigers (8-4), who closed the season with a win at reigning Atlantic Coast Conference champion Duke last week before beating the Gamecocks (6-6) at Death Valley for the first time since 2018.

“Man, this is so special and it’s a lot bigger than me,” said the 6-foot, 190 pound Pearman, who spent most of his career running scout teams and prepping for the one-in-a-million chance he’d play. “Whether you’re the sixth string or the 10th string, you’ve got to prep like you’re the guy. I’ve done a great job of that.”

That was apparent, especially on that final drive when Pearman had runs of 12 and 15 yards to pick up first downs. On the winning play, Pearman took the snap, confidently looked left where Wesco came open in front of South Carolina defender Vicari Swain.

There was no discussion about forcing overtime with a tying field goal. “We don’t swing for bunts around here, we swing for home runs,” said Wesco, Clemson’s leading receiver with 52 catches who caught his first TD of the season.

“I got a list of ever, ever, ever games I’ll never forget and this is near the top of the list,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said.

South Carolina tried for a multi-lateral play that did not get close to success and fans flooded the field in celebration after the final tackle was made.

After all, Clemson, which leads the series 75-44-4, had lost its past two to the Gamecocks at home, including a 17-14 loss where South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers was practically untouchable in the victory.

Pearman finished with 197 yards passing and two touchdown throws, Clemson’s first in four games. Jarvis Green added 78 yards and a TD while reserve quarterback Chris Denson added 51 yards rushing as the Tigers ran for 187 yards.

“What they did is storybook,” Swinney said.

Sellers ran for 124 yards and a touchdown and threw for a second score. But Clemson’s defense dug in in the fourth quarter after the South Carolina took a 17-7 lead.

Down 7-3, Sellers had a 44-yard run into Clemson territory in the second quarter before faking out the defense a few plays later on a 13-yard TD run that started a brief brawl.

Sellers kept the pressure on in the third quarter and threw a 19-yard strike to Brady Hunt for a 17-7 lead.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer took responsibility for the loss and vowed things would improve. “Unacceptable the way we finished the season. I’m fully aware of that,” he said. “We all hurt, and I get it, and I’m sorry. … You got my word I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Takeaways

South Carolina: The Gamecocks played without productive starters in defensive end Dylan Stewart and receiver Nyck Harbor, and could overcome their losses. The team’s season will likely be remembered for the what if losses to Mississippi State and Kentucky, where the Gamecocks led each by double digits before losing. The script was no different in this one.

Clemson: The Tigers were without their second-leading receiver in T.J. Moore, who was injured at Duke last week, along with both starting quarterbacks in Tait Reynolds and Chris Vizzina, hurt in a loss to Georgia Tech here two weeks ago. But Pearman has proven tough enough to lead the Tigers to satisfying wins at Duke and over South Carolina.

Game melee

Sellers’ go-ahead, 13-yard TD led to a fight behind the end zone. Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton pushed Sellers to the ground and players rushed to the scene, pushing and shoving each other. Coaches and officials from both teams broke up the skirmish, although all players in the game were given unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said Hampton’s hard push was “definitely a cheap shot.”

Smith’s status

Clemson reserve receiver Tristan Smith was carted off the field and taken to a hospital after he lay on the ground for several minutes. Teammate Jackson Reach was blocked into Smith’s helmet on a punt return. Smith was taken to the hospital and was diagnosed with a fracture in the neck area, according to Swinney.

Smith will need a brace for about six-to-eight weeks. “It was scary, but Tristan’s going to be fine,” Swinney said.

Up next

Both Clemson and South Carolina await their bowl destinations. They’ll find out officially on Dec. 6.

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By PETE IACOBELLI

Associated Press