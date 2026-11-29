DENTON, Texas (AP) — James Tyre threw for 122 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score and North Texas beat UAB 23-8 on Saturday, clinching a spot in the American Conference championship game for the Mean Green.

North Texas (8-4, 6-2) will play for the title at regular-season champion UTSA on Saturday.

Tyre completed 9 of 10 passes and had 78 yards rushing on 15 carries. Brendan Haygood ran for 106 yards on 31 carries and scored a touchdown. Justin Stevenson had 93 yards receiving on four receptions for the Mean Green.

Ryder Burton’s 56-yard scoring pass to KJ Daniels with 8:24 left in the fourth quarter for UAB (6-6, 4-4) was the Blazers’ lone score.

Dominic De Freitas’ 56-yard field goal with 17 seconds left in the first were the game’s first points. North Texas expanded the lead to 10-0 on Tyre’s 2-yard scoring toss to Victor Aderungboye with four seconds left before halftime.

Midway through the third, Tyre ran it in from the 1 to make it 16-0 after the missed point-after attempt. Haygood crashed in from the 2 following Tyre’s 47-yard completion to Stevenson to set up the score with 5:14 left in the third.

Up next

UAB: Is bowl eligible and will have its postseason fate decided Dec. 6.

North Texas: Travels to San Antonio on Saturday for the American Conference Championship game. UTSA beat the Mean Green 35-16 on Nov. 14, also in San Antonio.

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