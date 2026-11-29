RENO, Nev. (AP) — Simon Majok scored 15 points as Nevada beat Cal Poly Humboldt 87-51 on Saturday.

Majok added five rebounds for the Wolf Pack (6-2). Elijah Price scored 12 points while shooting 2 of 6 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line, and added 10 rebounds. Vaughn Weems finished with 11 points.

Zion Yeargin finished with 18 points for the Lumberjacks. Cal Poly Humboldt also got 10 points from Sebastian James.

Nevada took the lead with 15:03 left in the first half and did not trail again. Majok led in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 36-20 at the break. Nevada extended its lead to 78-37 during the second half, fueled by a 22-2 scoring run.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press