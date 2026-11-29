EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Demond Williams Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score and Washington outlasted No. 14 Oregon 33-27 in double overtime Saturday night, leaving the Ducks out of the Big Ten title game and likely dashing their College Football Playoff hopes.

Washington (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) won a week after knocked off No. 12 Indiana, also in overtime, at home. With the victory over Oregon, the Hoosiers ended up in the championship game with No. 9 UCLA next week.

Williams found tight end Decker DeGraaf for a touchdown in the second overtime and the Huskies got a defensive stop to end it.

Oregon (8-4, 6-3) needed a win to have a chance to qualify for the championship game.

With Oregon facing fourth-and-1, tight end Jamari Johnson took a direct snap, rolled right, and lofted a pass to Kendre Harrison to tie it at 27 with 1:09 left. But Gage Hurych missed the extra point and had a field goal blocked in overtime.

In overtime, the Ducks failed to gain a yard before Hurych’s attempt was blocked by lineman Drew Azzopardi, who blocked two kicks against Indiana. Huskies kicker Tyler Robles, though, missed his own try wide left to send it to double overtime.

Williams scrambled for 22 yards, then found a wide-open DeGraaf for a touchdown in the second overtime, but was incomplete on the 2-point try. Oregon sputtered again on offense, though, and Raiola couldn’t complete a pass on fourth-and-7.

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By OWEN MURRAY

Associated Press