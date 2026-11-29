TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Noah Fifita made his final home game a memorable one, accounting for four touchdowns in No. 16 Arizona’s 42-21 blowout of rival Arizona State on Saturday night.

Fifita is the rare player — particularly quarterback — to play all five seasons at the same school and will leave Tucson with his legacy already cemented.

Arizona’s career passing leader walked out of his home stadium a winner one final time in the 100th playing of the Territorial Cup rivalry.

Fifita did his part, as usual, throwing for 232 yards, with two of his three touchdown passes to Gio Richardson.

The Wildcats (9-3, 6-3 Big 12, No. 16 CFP) backed him up by scoring on defense and special teams during a 28-point second quarter that kicked off the rout. Taye Brown scored on a 50-yard fumble return and Gavin Hunter turned a strange fake punt attempt into a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown that left the Sun Devils (6-6, 4-5) stunned.

Arizona State freshman Jake Fette threw for 369 yards and two touchdowns, but the Sun Devils had three first-half turnovers and turned it over on downs five times — four inside Arizona’s 20-yard line.

Fifita started fast, connecting with Richardson on touchdown passes of 8 and 62 yards.

Fette matched him, hitting Reed Harris on a 70-yard touchdown and on a 27-yard pass that helped set up a fourth-and-goal from the 5.

The Sun Devils turned it over on downs when Fette’s pass was tipped — and the Wildcats turned it on from there.

Brown scored on his scoop-and-score when Fette fumbled an attempted handoff. Hunter‘s pick six came on a funky fake punt with all but the punter and center lined up way left. The only defensive player in the area, Hunter snared punter Nick McLarty’s pass one-handed and raced off to the end zone.

Fifita scored on a 22-yard run up the middle, then found Chris Hunter on a 41-yard touchdown for a 42-7 halftime lead.

The only question at that point was if Arizona would match Arizona State’s 70-7, “No pity for the kitty'” rout in 2020.

Arizona State held Arizona to nine second-half yards to prevent that from happening, but it was quite a sendoff for Fifita.

The takeaway

Arizona State: The Sun Devils were no match for Arizona and the failed fake punt put them in a massive hole they couldn’t climb out of.

Arizona: The Wildcats sent Fifita off in style, scoring on offense, defense and special teams.

Up next

Arizona State: The Sun Devils will play in their third straight bowl game.

Arizona: The Wildcats will play in a bowl game for the second straight season under coach Brent Brennan.

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By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer