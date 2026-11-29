NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds, freshman Saniyah Hall added 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting and No. 4 USC beat Iowa State 90-59 on Sunday in the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.

Sara Okeke had 12 points and Sitaya Fagan scored 10 off the bench for USC (7-1), which has won four straight since an 89-85 loss to top-ranked South Carolina.

Arianna Jackson led Iowa State (8-1) with 14 points. Tjasa Turnsek had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Xiao Zhang added 10 points.

Hall made her sixth field goal of the game — in just seven attempts — with 5:23 left in the second quarter to give USC a 38-21 lead, while Iowa State was just 6 of 19 as a team.

Watkins sank a long 3-pointer with 1:10 left in the first half and Okeke added a layup on USC’s next possession for a 51-25 lead. Hall finished the half with 12 points, and Watkins and Okeke each had 10, combining to go 14 of 20 from the field while Iowa State was just 8 of 27.

USC, which never trailed, outscored Iowa State 27-11 in the second and 25-13 in the third to make it 76-41 entering the fourth.

Iowa State finished 5 of 25 from 3-point range (20%) after knocking down 16 in an 89-54 victory over Belmont in a tournament opener on Friday.

Up next

Iowa State: Returns home to play Norfolk State on Tuesday.

USC: Plays at No. 16 Washington on Saturday to begin Big Ten play.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college basketball coverage here