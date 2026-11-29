PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Sebastian Rancik scored 24 points and Florida State breezed to a 93-72 victory over West Florida on Sunday in the Battle at the Bay.

Rancik made 8 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers and 6 of 7 free throws while grabbing seven rebounds for the Seminoles (7-1), who have won five in a row. Their only loss was an 81-72 setback to No. 1 Florida on Nov. 10.

Freshman 7-footer Marcus Ponder finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds to notch his second double-double for Florida State. Brandon Bass Jr. had 12 points and Kam Taylor scored 11.

West Florida fell behind by nine points in the first eight minutes and was still trailing by nine with 2:46 left in the half. But Bass and Elisee Assui made back-to-back 3-pointers to begin a 10-2 run from there and the Seminoles led 48-31 at halftime.

Anthony Robinson II made a layup to push the lead to 20 a little over a minute into the second half and the Argonauts never threatened.

DJ Shine hit four 3-pointers and 10 of his 13 free throws, scoring 26 with five assists to pace West Florida (3-6). Reserve Daylon Dickerson scored 12.

Florida State shot 71.4% overall and made 12 of 20 from distance. The Seminoles best shooting performance came on Dec. 20, 1979, when they made 72.7% in a 112-91 victory over Minnesota.

Up next

West Florida: Plays at South Florida on Wednesday.

Florida State: Plays at No. 9 Tennessee on Tuesday.

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