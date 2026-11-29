CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Josiah Lake scored 22 points and Xavion Staton added five points in overtime to help Oregon State remain unbeaten with an 85-76 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Lake shot 8 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Beavers (9-0). Chris Johnson scored 17 points while going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 9 for 10 from the line. Legend Smiley went 5 of 9 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Amare Hereford led the Panthers (2-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Milwaukee also got 17 points and two steals from Tre Norman. Chandler Jackson also had 15 points and six rebounds.

Johnson put up nine points in the first half for Oregon State, which led 35-32 at halftime. Lake led Oregon State with 16 second-half points as the teams ended regulation tied 69-69. Staton made two baskets and went 1 of 3 from the free-throw line in the extra period.

Up next: Oregon State’s next game is Saturday against Southern Miss at home, and Milwaukee hosts Wright State on Thursday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.