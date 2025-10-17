Caufield scores tying and winning goals in the Canadiens’ 3-2 OT victory over the Predators

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored with two seconds left in overtime after tying it with 19.5 to go in regulation, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

Caufield scored in overtime for the second straight game. On Tuesday night, he also scored in regulation and overtime against Seattle. He has five goals this season.

Rookie Oliver Kapanen also scored to help Montreal win its fourth straight game. Backup netminder Jakub Dobes stopped 17 shots in his second start of the year.

Steven Stamkos and Nick Perbix scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros made 27 saves.

Montreal improved to 12-0-2 in its last 14 regular-season games at the Bell Centre. The Canadiens haven’t lost a regulation game on home ice since Feb. 9.

Up next

Predators: At Winnipeg on Saturday night.

Canadiens: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl