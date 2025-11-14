Wolf makes 16 saves for his 1st shutout of the season in Flames’ 2-0 win over Sharks

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dustin Wolf made 16 saves for his first shutout of the season and fourth overall in the Calgary Flames’ 2-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

The Flames ended a three-game losing streak. At 5-12-2, they are last in the NHL with 12 points — two ahead of Buffalo and Nashville.

Blake Coleman scored at 5:46 of the second, beating goalie Yaroslav Askarov with a high shot following a turnover by defensemen Sam Dickinson and Philipp Kurashev.

Wolf made three straight saves in a flurry midway through the third period, including two from Macklin Celebrini, and made four stops in the final minute after Askarov was pulled for an extra attacker. Samuel Honzek added an empty-netter with five seconds remaining.

Askarov stopped 34 shots. The Sharks dropped to 8-7-3. They had won four in a row.

The Flames had a 13-1 shots advantage in first and it was 27-6 after two.

Sharks winger Jeff Skinner left early in the first with an apparent left leg injury sustained while racing Rory Kerins for the puck at the boards.

Up next

Sharks: At Seattle on Saturday night.

Flames: Host Winnipeg on Saturday night.

