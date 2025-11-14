Eberle scores twice in the 3rd period in the Kraken’s 5-3 victory over the Jets

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle broke a tie at 7:21 of the third period and added an empty-netter in the Seattle Kraken’s 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Kaapo Kakko, Eeli Tolvanen, Vince Dunn also scored for Seattle, and Dunn and Matty Beniers each had two assists. Phillip Grubauer stopped 23 shots in place of the injured Joey Daccord.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and assist for Winnipeg. Alex Iafallo and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, who dropped to 1-4 on a six-game trip. Connor Hellebuyck made 13 saves. Scheifele and Connor are tied for the team lead with 10 goals.

Tolvanen tied it at 3 with a one-timer from the right circle on a power play at 4:11 of the third. Beniers then found the open Eberle near the crease for an easy deflection. With 1:55 left, Eberle scored his team-leading seventh goal into the empty net.

Eberle also scored twice Oct. 25 in Seattle’s 3-2 home victory over Edmonton.

Up next

Jets: At Calgary on Saturday night.

Kraken: Host San Jose on Saturday night.

