Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Fog
Sponsored By:

Eberle scores twice in the 3rd period in the Kraken’s 5-3 victory over the Jets

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Jets Kraken Hockey

Jets Kraken Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle broke a tie at 7:21 of the third period and added an empty-netter in the Seattle Kraken’s 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Kaapo Kakko, Eeli Tolvanen, Vince Dunn also scored for Seattle, and Dunn and Matty Beniers each had two assists. Phillip Grubauer stopped 23 shots in place of the injured Joey Daccord.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and assist for Winnipeg. Alex Iafallo and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, who dropped to 1-4 on a six-game trip. Connor Hellebuyck made 13 saves. Scheifele and Connor are tied for the team lead with 10 goals.

Tolvanen tied it at 3 with a one-timer from the right circle on a power play at 4:11 of the third. Beniers then found the open Eberle near the crease for an easy deflection. With 1:55 left, Eberle scored his team-leading seventh goal into the empty net.

Eberle also scored twice Oct. 25 in Seattle’s 3-2 home victory over Edmonton.

Up next

Jets: At Calgary on Saturday night.

Kraken: Host San Jose on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By LUKE OLSON
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.